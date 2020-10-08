 Skip to main content
Rosendale knows needs of business

During this time of uncertainty, we need a representative in Congress who understands that for Montana businesses to succeed, we must lift regulatory burdens, create a permanent pro-growth tax code, and incentivize innovation and investment in Montana business.

Matt Rosendale has a strong business background and a proven record of supporting pro-business policies. He has reduced taxes, slashed burdensome regulations, and reined in government spending — a record so strong he was twice named a “Champion of Business” by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

On the other hand, Rosendale's opponent, "Extreme" Kathleen Williams, is an enemy to Montana businesses. In the state Legislature, Williams voted against over $1 billion in much needed tax relief for Montanans and voted to impose millions in additional taxes and fees on Montana families and businesses. Williams even supported bills to slap burdensome government regulations on Montana farmers and business owners.

Matt Rosendale is the conservative leader Montana needs to reignite our economy and he has an economic recovery plan that will do just that. As an accomplished businessman, we can trust Rosendale to create jobs and ensure Montana businesses can thrive. I am proud to support Matt Rosendale for the United States Congress and urge all Montanans to join me.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth,

Senate District 43,

Hamilton

