The Missoulian recently did a fine job of setting the record straight over a couple of Matt Rosendale’s lies in his recent TV campaign ads. Tthe article states that Rosendale owns 40 building sites in Great Falls, among other holdings. What do you suppose “Maryland Matt” would do with a little power in Washington when he has 40 separate pieces of property for sale. He has proven himself to be a liar, what else might he be capable of doing?
The lies about Tester were so silly and easy to disprove that it goes to the old adage, “If you can’t lie any better than that, you might just as well tell the truth.” The last time he ran for office he had a TV ad where he was shooting a high powered, hunting rifle straight into the air. That proved three things: He is a fool. He should not be allowed anywhere near firearms. He is a great example of what not to do in all MT hunter safety classes.
All Rosendale has are lies and foolishness. It’s a long way to November, kiddies. Buckle up, I’m sure it’s going to get uglier. The more “Maryland Matt” lies about Tester the more Tester will be forced to tell the truth about him.
Danny Lee,
Missoula