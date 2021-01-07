Rosendale must 'cowboy up' to compensate for actions

I, like an overwhelming majority of Americans, was appalled by the events of yesterday. What I saw on Wednesday is not the right of free speech that I spent over a quarter century in the service defending. It was a violent mob attempting to overthrow the government.

Did you see that confederate flag one of the seditionists was flying inside the Capitol? Did you see the seditionists haul down the American flag and replace it with a Trump flag?

As a Montanan, I congratulate Senator Daines for coming to the realization that his initially intended actions to object to the Biden-Harris election would only add fuel to the fire.

But Congressman Rosendale: Your first actions, just three days after being initially sworn in as Montana’s only House representative, signaled that you intended to thwart the obvious crystal-clear and properly certified election results of each of the states and territories, disenfranchise voters from states who didn’t elect you, and pander to the violent mob overrunning the Capitol of the United States by not saying even one calming word will be long remembered. Even after returning from a “safe location” in the Capitol Complex, you carried on voting with the seditionists apparently giving the violent mob an “atta boy.”