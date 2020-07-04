Rosendale represents Montana values

Rosendale represents Montana values

The race for Montana’s lone Congressional seat comes down to who will best represent Montana’s values in Washington, D.C. Montana is the last best place, different than any other place on earth.

It’s important that we have someone who lives here, who works here and who worships here. Matt Rosendale is a Montanan through-and-through; he cherishes our state and everything that makes it special.

I’ve known Rosendale a long time, and I can tell you he has just one requirement when deciding whether he’ll support a piece of legislation: Is it good for the people of Montana?

If it’s not good for Montanans, Rosendale won’t support it. It doesn’t matter how much pressure he gets from the establishment, the media, lobbyists or special interests — Rosendale always puts Montana first.

Rosendale has dedicated his life to serving the people of Montana. He always listens and does what he says. We can count on Matt Rosendale to represent our values and protect our Montana way of life.

Rosendale will be a true champion for the Treasure state in Congress and I am proud to stand with him in this race.

Rep. Sue Vinton,

House District 56,

Billings

