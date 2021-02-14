Rosendale should base vote on facts

Feb. 5, I finally received a response from Representative Rosendale from a request that I made on the sixth of January for him to simply lay out the verified facts that he, as my representative, used to vote against accepting the certified votes of two of the 50 United States.

After assuring me that he really didn’t feel all that threatened by the insurgents who attacked the White House, he failed to provide me with any facts. But he still feels that there were irregularities.

Is it too much to assume that my representative will base his votes on verifiable facts? Especially when his vote affects the acceptance of the hallmark of democracy; the peaceful transfer of power. Without facts to back up his position, his vote could be considered seditious.

We are all allowed are own opinions, but we are not allowed our own facts. This example is the difference between a statesman and a cynical politician. Montana deserves better.

Michael Jones,

Missoula

