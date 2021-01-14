Rosendale should leave with Trump

Matt Rosendale has disgraced himself and the state of Montana. He needs to resign immediately.

Spurred on by Rosendale and other Republican “objectors,” Donald Trump became convinced that if he sent protesters to the Capitol, Mike Pence would help overturn the election. Trump and Rosendale have blood on their hands as a result of the deaths that ensued in the attack on the Capitol.

Courts across the U.S., including the Supreme Court, ruled against Trump’s efforts to overturn the election but Rosendale, without a scintilla of proof, continues to spur false allegations, fringe lunacy and toxic rants.

Rosendale may choose to slide down the rabbit hole with Trump and other objectors, but he shouldn't drag the state of Montana with him. With Trump, he has been complicit in an attack on American democracy and when Trump leaves office, he needs to leave with him.

There are lots of thoughtful Republicans in Montana, and I’m sure that the party can do better than Matt Rosendale.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula

