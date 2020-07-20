Rosendale stands for life

It is critical that our representative in Congress be a voice for the voiceless and stand up for the most vulnerable in our society—especially the unborn.

Matt Rosendale has a long track record of being unabashedly pro-life. In the Legislature, he stood for the rights of the unborn at each and every turn.

Because of his proven record protecting life, Matt received endorsements from the leading pro-life groups in the country, the National Right to Life Committee and Susan B. Anthony List.

The difference between Matt and his Democrat opponent could not be more stark. Kathleen Williams is an abortion extremist. Her radical agenda of unrestricted abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth is disturbing.

Extreme Kathleen has said that she wants to make Planned Parenthood “a permanent part of our health care system”, and even said she was “honored” to receive the support of an organization that advocates for abortion as a means of population control. That’s just sick.

Given the contrast in records on life, the choice for Congress is clear. I am proud to support the only candidate who stands for life and urge every Montanan who values life to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Kerry Paulson,

Whitefish

