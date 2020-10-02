 Skip to main content
Rosendale supports our law enforcement

I have had the pleasure of knowing Matt Rosendale for many years. I can tell you that he is a fighter, and he will fight to support our law enforcement.

After a successful collegiate football career at Montana Tech, I spent my entire professional career in law enforcement. I started as a state probation officer and eventually earned the honor of being appointed as the Chief United States Probation Officer of the District of Montana.

On the football field and in the field of law enforcement, you always want somebody in your corner that you know will have your back in those difficult situations that you face. Matt Rosendale is that type of person. Matt acknowledges we need to be providing our law enforcement officers with more resources and more training, not cut to their budgets – and he has the courage to say he backs the blue.

The lack of support from Kathleen Williams for our law enforcement isn’t just appalling, I personally find it insulting. Montanans who put their lives on the line to protect our citizens deserve somebody who respects the rule of law. We do not need a radical progressive – like Kathleen Williams – that would instead vote to defund the police.

Jimmy Patelis,

Retired Chief U.S. Probation Officer, District of Montana, Billings 

