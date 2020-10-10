 Skip to main content
Rosendale the right choice for Montana

Matt Rosendale has a proven track record of keeping his promises and getting results for Montanans. He is the right person to represent Montana and our values in the United States Congress.

In the state legislature, Matt Rosendale fought to increase access to affordable, high quality healthcare and worked across party lines to pass legislation that lowered prescription drug costs. Kathleen Williams supports Bernie Sanders’s plan for a complete government takeover of our healthcare system.

Rosendale has an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association and the Montana Shooting Sports Association's endorsement. Williams has said she is proud of her "F" rating on gun rights and pledged to ban private ownership of semi-automatic firearms.

Rosendale recognizes we need to be providing our law enforcement officers with more resources and more training. Williams is bankrolling her campaign with donations from radical groups pushing to defund the police and has refused to offer support for our law enforcement.

In Congress, Matt will fight to protect our Montana way of life, while Kathleen Williams will align with far-left Democrats who seek to destroy it. I ask every Montanan to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Olivia Monks

Bozeman

