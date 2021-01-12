Rosendale violated oath

Only a week in office, and Matt Rosendale has already violated his oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. He is siding with rioters and terrorists by continuing to spread ridiculous Presidential voting fraud allegations. No proof has been produced, just “allegations”. This is like me alleging that my neighbor voted twice: just because I allege it happened, doesn’t make it so. Of the 60 cases of “alleged" voter fraud, none has been shown to have merit by the courts.

Rosendale should be wary of such seditious behavior. An elected official that opposes elections is inviting his own overthrow. Perhaps that is what Rosendale really wants. He voted for the lie after Congressmen and Senators were forced to leave the joint chamber of Congress. He and the others Senators and Congressmen that formally objected to the election gave teeth to the “allegations” that continue to inspire extremists. Those who voted against ratifying state election results seem intent on grabbing power and backing from the Trump base at the expense of our democracy. Now that rioting at the Capitol is part of the response to elections, what happens in 2024 if the Republicans lose the Presidency again? Will the extremists be even more eager and better organized to violently invade the Capitol? Play with fire, Rosendale, and we will all be burned.