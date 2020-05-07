Rosendale will bring fiscal discipline to Congress

So many politicians say they will cut spending and reign in out-of-control government bureaucracy. Matt Rosendale is a proven economic conservative who has actually done it.
Rosendale has a record of reducing spending in the legislature and the Auditor's Office. As our state auditor, Rosendale cut operating expenses by 23% and eliminated vacant bureaucratic positions. What’s more, Rosendale has refused to a taxpayer-funded pay raise every single time.
How many politicians have you known that would refuse a taxpayer-funded pay raise? Rosendale has, because he’s not a politician — he’s a Montanan and he knows that our tax dollars are better spent by us than the government.
We need a congressman who is willing to talk about the fiscal situation we are in — and has the will to fix it. The federal deficit has ballooned to unsustainable levels and our national debt is closing in on $25 trillion.
With a proven track record of results as a successful businessman and policymaker, Matt Rosendale understands the need to make budgets balance and how to make difficult decisions on what to cut.
We cannot stand idly by and allow career politicians in Washington to mortgage our children and grandchildren’s future. That’s why I am voting to send Matt Rosendale, a principled fiscal conservative, to Congress.
Sen. Cary Smith,
Senate District 27,
Senate majority whip,
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!