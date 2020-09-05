 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosendale will change Washington

Rosendale will change Washington

{{featured_button_text}}

So many politicians go to Washington and are happy to go along to get along — as long as they can continue to cash in at the taxpayer’s expense. That is not Matt Rosendale.

You see, Rosendale is a businessman, not a career politician. That’s why, as state auditor, he cut the operating expenses of his own agency by 23% and refused a taxpayer-funded pay raise every single year.

Matt Rosendale believes in the founders’ vision of citizen service; that’s why he wants to send career politicians packing by instituting term limits for members of Congress. But that’s not all; Rosendale backs legislation to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and continuing to cash in after they leave office.

And like every other industry, Rosendale believes that if members of Congress don’t do their job, they shouldn’t get paid. That’s why in Congress, Rosendale will push for a new law that says if members of Congress want to get paid, they have to pass a balanced budget.

Matt Rosendale will always stand with the people of Montana, not with the D.C. swamp or the political class. Matt Rosendale is a career politician's worst nightmare, and we desperately need him in Congress.

John Koch,

Lewistown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News