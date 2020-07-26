Rosendale will defend 2nd Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a proud gun owner and sportsman, my most important issue when deciding to support a candidate is if they will defend our Second Amendment rights from the barrage of attacks from the socialist left and their allies in the media.

Matt Rosendale is a fellow gun owner, a hunter and an NRA lifetime member. For him, this issue is personal. Rosendale will oppose any attempt to confiscate guns or further restrict the sale or use of firearms.

Rosendale believes that there is no ambiguity in “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” That’s why Rosendale is the only candidate for Congress who is “A” rated by the NRA.

President Trump has even said that Matt Rosendale will “never let our (2nd Amendment) go unprotected.” We can count on Matt Rosendale 100% to defend our God-given right to bear arms.

The same cannot be said for Democrat extremist Kathleen Williams, who is in favor of gun confiscation and every draconian restriction on gun ownership the left can dream up.

This is the most important election in my lifetime — our gun rights are at stake. I urge every freedom-loving Montanan to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.