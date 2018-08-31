I am an associate member of the Ft. Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. I explained to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's representative that my class of Native American has been discriminated against by our own people for the last 40-plus years.
I asked if Tester would be willing to support legislation requiring full enrollment for all Natives who have any blood quantum, so that they cannot unfairly be deprived of their equal protections under the law, and their reply was, paraphrasing, "pound sand."
Johnny doesn't want to rock the boat and upset his loyal reservation voting base, so he refuses to intercede on behalf of a group that are victims of a modern-day Native American apartheid and racist policy, that allows one protected group to steal from their own members.
Matt Rosendale promises an end to the segregationist and racist policies that senators like Tester continue to support, in an effort to appeal to his apartheid voting base(s). "Make Native Americans Great Again!"
Marcus T. Reum,
Wolf Point