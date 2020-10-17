Rosendale will fight for Montana veterans

Veterans have been disregarded for far too long, and they deserve who will be an advocate for them in Washington. Matt Rosendale is the son and brother of two United States Marines, so he knows firsthand the struggles our servicemen and women face even after they return home from duty.

Matt promises to challenge Washington's bureaucrats for their lack of leadership and accountability on this critical issue. He has a strong background in health care, and he will fight to make sure veterans receive affordable, high-quality health care, when and where they need it. Matt and his wife Jean are proud supporters of the Wounded Warriors program, and they even open up their ranch to veterans and their families for recreation and hunting opportunities.

Kathleen Williams' record in the state legislature demonstrates that she is not a supporter of our veterans. She voted against a tax credit for businesses that hire unemployed and disabled veterans. She opposed the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have given our troops the largest pay raise in a decade.

Our next representative in Congress must defend our veterans and those that wear our Country's uniform. Matt Rosendale, with his prior experience and record, is the best candidate for the job.

Stephanie Farmer

Bozeman

