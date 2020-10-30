Rosendale will fight for Montana

Republican Matt Rosendale is running against Democrat Kathleen Williams to represent Montana as our next congressman. Rosendale has been endorsed by the NRA, receiving a grade of "A". Williams received an "F". Her campaign is being financed by mandatory dues paid to labor unions by their members and a political action committee that endorsed Hillary Clinton, Russ Feingold, and Beto O'Rourke in 2016.

Rosendale has been endorsed by the Montana Stock Growers Association and was twice named Champion of Business by the Montana Chamber of Commerce. He will fight for Country of Origin labels, fair trade deals, and policies that protect future generations of agriculture. Rosendale and his wife, Jean, have owned and operated their ranch north of Glendive for the past 20 years, where they raised their three sons, all of whom graduated from Dawson County H.S.

Rosendale has worked tirelessly to expand career and educational opportunities for our veterans. He fought to allow veterans to use their military training and experience to satisfy state licensing requirements, making it easier for them to enter the civilian work force once their service concludes.

The choice is clear to me. I'll be voting for Matt Rosendale.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

