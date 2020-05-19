Rosendale will fix broken health care system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter where you fall politically, I think everyone can agree that our health care system is broken. Matt Rosendale understands that it was government that broke the system, and that socialized medicine and more government control will never be the answer.

Rosendale will fight to keep health decisions between patients and doctors and to get government out of the way. He has a proven track record of getting results for Montana families.

As Montana’s State Auditor, Matt has expanded access to healthcare, reduced insurance premiums in the individual market by 15%, protected Montanans with pre-existing conditions, and worked to bring transparency to drug prices and lower drug costs for all Montanans.

I served with Rosendale in the state legislature, where we worked closely on legislation addressing key issues facing Montanans, including health care. His focus was always on making sure that everyone had access to affordable, quality care.

Matt Rosendale will continue this important work in Congress. We can count on Rosendale to fight to allow true competition and choice in the health care industry, while protecting our state’s most vulnerable — especially those with pre-existing conditions.