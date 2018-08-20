Matt Rosendale understands our Montana way of life. He believes public lands must stay in public hands, he is an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, and he knows what it means to work hard to improve the community around him.
Unlike U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who since moving to D.C. has lost sight of what is important with Montana, Rosendale never fails to fight for the priorities of Montanans.
Instead of supporting President Trump’s "America First" agenda, Tester is simply supporting his own agenda. Jon Tester takes orders from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and fights hard for his own personal gains.
It’s time we get Jon Tester out of Washington and replace him with someone who knows Montana.
We need people in D.C. like Matt Rosendale, who is trustworthy and will get things done. I look forward to seeing him as our next United States senator.
Kyle Ellsworth,
Hamilton