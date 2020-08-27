Rosendale will keep communities safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is the responsibility of our elected leaders to ensure the safety of the citizens they represent. However, in Democrat-led cities and states, misguided officials have ignored the safety of a majority of their constituents to follow a political agenda. We’ve all seen the results.

Matt Rosendale has shown strong leadership, stating unequivocally that he supports Montana law enforcement and that he will stand strong against misguided attempts to abolish or defund police, which would put the public at risk.

Now more than ever, we need Matt Rosendale in Congress to stand up to radical Democrats who are playing politics with our gun rights, law enforcement — and the safety of all Montanans.

Barbara Anderson,

Lavina

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1