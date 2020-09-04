Rosendale will protect Montana values

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Montana, we only get one representative in Congress. That makes it all the more important to elect a candidate that our state can trust to stand up for our values and interests in Congress.

Matt Rosendale is the only candidate in the race that Montanans can rely on to protect Montana values.

He is adamantly pro-life and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. In Congress he will not compromise on these issues that cannot afford to be compromised on. Congressional Democrats regularly attack the sanctity of life and attempt to ban or restrict our access to our guns.

Kathleen Williams wants to join fellow liberals in Congress to push an anti-gun, anti-life agenda. This is not what Montana values; it is what the radical left values. I fear that if Kathleen Williams is our sole voice in the House of Representatives, she will be nothing more than a Nancy Pelosi cheerleader who blindly supports whatever the Democrat Party bosses mandate.

Kathleen Williams is too liberal to be trusted by Montana.

We must send a pro-life, pro-gun candidate to Congress. I urge you to join me in voting for Montana values by supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Hildegard Wrede,

Bozeman

