The Democrats once were our labor party. Now, as we compete with Latin Americans and Asians for jobs here in America, the Democrats want amnesty for those here illegally. They want to bring in Muslim "refugees" (who somehow can't find refuge in Muslim countries) despite Islam's long history of hostility toward the liberal, Christian west. The Democrats complain so loudly about border enforcement, I doubt they even believe the United States is a legitimate country.
What an awkward time for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to face the Montana electorate. His positions are centrist and pleasing to many Montanans, but sometimes he feels compelled to prove his loyalty to his errant party. Look at how he treated President Trump's nominees Neil Gorsuch and Ronny Jackson.
The Democrats like to call Trump authoritarian, but really he is a populist who cares more about ordinary Americans than the Democrats do. Bring him a good proposal, and you will have a deal. I want a senator who will work with this president, and that's Matt Rosendale.
David Smith,
Missoula