Rosendale wrong to attack Cheney

This evening I met with one of my mysterious friends. Only a select few know him, as he is covert and elusive as the Yeti or Sasquatch. He is a scientist and part of a top secret government research think tank somewhere in the Northwest. He is known to me as Yaakov Schechter-Puts.

Sitting around a fire pit, he relayed how distressed he is over House Rep. Marjorie Greene getting a free pass from the Republican Party. Greene, a non-thinker’s heroine, is so off, especially about Jewish lasers. If the lasers were really Jewish, or Jewish-controlled, Hamas, Syria and Iran would have been targeted — not California.

As for Montana, Yaakov could not believe that our Representative Rosendale would lead the charge against Wyoming’s Liz Cheney. She, like her father, a former vice president, are true patriots. The Cheneys care about America and its institutions.

After sharing a couple more shots of Big Horn Bourbon and some male bonding stories, Schechter-Puts evaporated in the wintery Montana evening. I wonder when he will visit again. Perhaps when people are more respectful of one another.

Maybe when we’re celebrating our differences rather denigrating “the other.” One can only hope. America is the land of hope, isn’t it?