Rosendale's constituents deserve better

Representative Rosendale,

Your first act as the sole voice for Montana in the U.S. House was to oppose the certification of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' election. You alone put our State's name on the doomed quest to undermine our electoral system. (Our thoroughly invertebrate Senator Steve Daines at last recanted his anti-democratic stance after Trump's thugs trashed the U.S. Capitol. Perhaps their vows to hang congressmen influenced that decision?)

You Rep. Rosendale, however, were undeterred in sucking up to Trump and his most feverish supporters. As you knew, there was no path that could lead to overturning the election short of installing Trump against the will of America's voters. You also knew that all claims of electoral fraud have been litigated, debunked, and denied by courts across the nation - a process far more rigorous than a hasty congressional audit. But you gave oxygen to the dying fantasy of a coup.