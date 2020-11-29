Rounding corner of Trump presidency

We've '"rounded the corner," "made the turn." The virus that has been living in the White House for the last four years will soon be gone. A "miracle?" No, just enough voters wise enough to oust the most corrupt administration in my lifetime.
Years from now, historians will question how Americans could have been naive enough to have elected a draft dodger to the status of commander-in-chief of our armed forces. Ain't life grand?
John L. Lazarowicz,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!