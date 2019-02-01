It’s difficult to track everything that goes on at the Montana Legislature with more than 3,000 bills being contemplated this session. A rule change just occurred in the state Senate, however, that the media missed and should be of great concern.
Legal notes will no longer be required on proposed legislation. In the past, any bill introduced at the legislature underwent a legal review and if the bill conflicted with state or federal laws, or the U.S. or Montana Constitutions, a legal note was attached to the bill. It was a warning that if the bill passed, serious legal troubles could arise.
Since Republicans hold the majority in the senate, and every Republican voted to torpedo the old rule, legal notes are no longer required.
The Republican Party is supposedly the party that strictly adheres to the Constitution. It’s also, supposedly, the party of fiscal responsibility, although legal challenges to bad bills passed by the legislature could cost our state millions of dollars.
With this rule change, Republicans in the Montana Senate have failed miserably, both legally and fiscally.
Pete Talbot,
Missoula