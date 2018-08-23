I cringe when I hear people say that our constitutional republic was established around the belief in the rule of law. Actually our republic was established after revolting against King George's or the English Parliament's rule of law. I can guarantee you that is why you do not see the rule of law mentioned in our constitution. Historically my favorite founder, Thomas Jefferson was considered soft on the rule of law but strong on promoting liberty and Justice for all. Adolph Hitler was a staunch supporter of the rule of law but really did not care at all for liberty and justice for all. Jefferson mentions the way to achieve liberty and justice for all in the Declaration of Independence when he mentions juries. Colonial juries were routinely not enforcing King George' or the English Parliament's rule of law. In other words these juries were engaging in what is called jury nullification today.
Criminal juries today still have this power. The problem is today trial court judges tell juries that they must follow the law. This is not just unconstitutional but is a bold face lie on the judges part.The only thing a jury jury functioning according to the sixth amendment must be is impartial, following the rule of law is not part of their duty. In this era of politically motivated prosecutions I believe it is even more reason for those impaneled on a jury to realize this.
Dr. W. David Herbert,
Billings