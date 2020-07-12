Rules exist to help community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was in New York City for work during April and May and am still recovering from the fear and stress of being in a “hot spot” and needing to be out and about with others from time to time to get groceries, etc.

I cannot emphasize strongly enough the imperative for a face mask mandate. I am in one of the high-risk groups, as are so many Missoulians, let alone all of our community members over 65 years old.

Those who think that “freedom” means little more than “doing/not doing what I want” have an impoverished view of what true freedom is: Living in a community, exercising care and responsibility toward all of its members and knowing that the community rules exist to help, not hurt, community members, including oneself.

To those of you who insist they have a right to carry guns to protect themselves and their families from harm, how about doing something that all credible science here and abroad advises to protect them: Wear a mask!

Carol Wald,

Missoula

