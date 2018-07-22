With the plethora of roundabouts now in Missoula, it seemed a primer on the definition of a yield sign would be good; a little late, but...
“In road transport, a yield or give way sign indicates that each driver must prepare to stop if necessary to let a driver on another approach proceed. A driver who stops or slows down to let another vehicle through has yielded the right of way to that vehicle.”
That means each driver takes their turn.
Meaning: Slow down as you approach the intersection. Prepare to stop and yield the right of way to vehicles and pedestrians in or approaching the intersection. You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it.
And that means if there are cars coming, then you have to slow down and let them pass before you can merge. You may even have to stop and wait for there to be an opening (unlike the Fed Ex driver yesterday who followed the car in front of him, clearly thinking he had the right of way). So the cars already in the lane you are merging into have the right of way, and you need to wait to merge.
In other words, the sign means you do not have the right of way.
Kate Bratches,
Missoula