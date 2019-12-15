As a resident, taxpayer and dog owner, I ask Missoula County to update its policies regarding Animal Control and licensing.
I have paid licensing fees, been harassed by Animal Control for being late or failing to license my dog, and even cited. When I asked about all the stray cats in my neighborhood, I was told cats don’t have to be licensed and are not required to be kept indoors or on leashes.
Why, if dog owners are required to have their dogs in a fenced yard or on a leash, are cats not also required to follow these same guidelines? Cats bite, scratch, carry diseases and do damage to people and property.
I cannot be the only county resident who has issues with stray animals and also finds the current policies unfair. Policies and licensing should be the same for both dogs and cats. As a taxpayer, I pay for Animal Control and then again am expected to pay as a dog owner. It should not be the exclusive burden of dog owners to provide additional funding for a shelter that is at least half-full with cats.
Kari Walker,
Missoula