Rumor has it there's a critical election coming Nov. 3. Rumor has it the very fabric of our Republic and U.S. Constitution is at stake. Rumor has it your vote should count only with proper validity.

Consider this: if you agree with the message of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, vote the Biden-Harris ticket because they do not condemn the violence, destruction and looting of businesses and private property nor the brutal attacks that severely injure or murder citizens. If you think it wise to defund the Police, vote Biden-Harris ticket because they want to remove law enforcement that protects your personal safety and security.

The Biden-Harris ticket endorses the Cancel Culture, Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality, 1619 Project, White Fragility and Comprehensive Sexuality Education curriculum. They seek to ban fossil fuels, raise taxes on 82% of Americans, eliminate private health insurance and allow taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens.

Consequently thousands of Democrats are joining the #WalkAway movement as this new radical, seditious Democrat party does not represent their traditional liberal viewpoints. Choose carefully this election as if your very life depends on it. Rumor has it that it does.

Kathleen Hassan,

Trout Creek

