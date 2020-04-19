Run Missoula County more like a business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula, we have real problems and it starts with Missoula County officials' lack of leadership.

There are city ordinances against panhandling, there are “No Trespassing” signs under the bridges, around railroad tracks, and no overnight parking/camping throughout the city limits. Everyone knows these laws don’t get enforced. Instead, they keep taking our money for parks and trails that we can’t use safely and to buy rundown motels for the homeless and mentally ill.

I appreciate and respect all law enforcement and first responders who work around the clock. However, they are not allowed to enforce the laws of this city.

Stop letting the homeless and mentally ill run this county and start listening to the law-abiding citizens.

A simple suggestion: Run this county like a business. Show the taxpayers the books and the credit cards the City Council members use. With the amount of revenue received from property taxes, there isn’t one good reason we couldn’t be a profitable county. Then we could take care of all the needs of the people of Missoula without raising taxes on gas or property.

We need a hospital for the mentally ill, not a tax-exempt motel to house them.

Bonnie Saxton,

Missoula

