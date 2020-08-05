Running out of excuses for not wearing mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back in the neolithic, some humans filled their mouths with pigment and spit-sprayed it over their hands, creating an outline on the cave wall. This never caught on as a method for painting houses.

Recently it was argued that our two-layered cotton face masks wouldn't protect professional house painters from toxic exposure while using air compressors to spray paint. Nope, they wouldn't.

Humans breathing, speaking, sneezing, coughing or laughing don't do so with the force of an air compressor. You know that already. While you might blow up a few balloons for a party using your trusty lungs, you wouldn't inflate the tires on your car that way. Nor would you expect spit to put out a brush fire.

The right tool for the right job.

Masks don't save everyone. Nor does driving on the right side of the road. The mask isn't about perfection; it is about reducing risk. Masks are a bit of a hassle. Saving lives is worth it. Stay in your own lane. Wear a mask.

Someday you'll open the Missoulian and there won't be one more cockamamie excuse for not wearing a mask. One day all this will just disappear. It will be like magic.