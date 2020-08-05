You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Running out of excuses for not wearing mask

Running out of excuses for not wearing mask

{{featured_button_text}}

Back in the neolithic, some humans filled their mouths with pigment and spit-sprayed it over their hands, creating an outline on the cave wall. This never caught on as a method for painting houses.

Recently it was argued that our two-layered cotton face masks wouldn't protect professional house painters from toxic exposure while using air compressors to spray paint. Nope, they wouldn't.

Humans breathing, speaking, sneezing, coughing or laughing don't do so with the force of an air compressor. You know that already. While you might blow up a few balloons for a party using your trusty lungs, you wouldn't inflate the tires on your car that way. Nor would you expect spit to put out a brush fire.

The right tool for the right job.

Masks don't save everyone. Nor does driving on the right side of the road. The mask isn't about perfection; it is about reducing risk. Masks are a bit of a hassle. Saving lives is worth it. Stay in your own lane. Wear a mask.

Someday you'll open the Missoulian and there won't be one more cockamamie excuse for not wearing a mask. One day all this will just disappear. It will be like magic.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News