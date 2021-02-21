Rush Limbaugh was an inspiration

I lost a good friend yesterday and so did you. No, I never talked to nor met Rush Limbaugh, but he was still a good friend.

If you never listened to Rush Limbaugh, you really cheated yourself. Talent on loan from God! A most positive person with a love for God, family and country, Limbaugh was an inspiration to me since April 1991. I bet I ate a ton of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as I enjoyed a lunch with Limbaugh for years.

So now he has gone to a much better place and left the world better than he found it, but he will live on forever in our hearts and torture the liberals forever. As Rush Limbaugh would say, he lived rent-free in their heads and that won’t ever stop. I miss him already.

Thank you, Rush, for all you have given me and the world. May God bless you and keep you. Goodbye.

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

