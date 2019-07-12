July 17 is the 101st anniversary of the assassination of Russia’s last czar, Nicholas II, and his family and servants at Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Anastasia, his youngest and prettiest daughter, may have escaped. The Russians say she escaped and the Americans doubt it.
It’s suspected that the Bolshevik assassins received a coded phone message from Lenin in Moscow to proceed. Lenin, or Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, a man who named himself after Siberia’s Lena River, was compelled by a grudge. His older brother was executed for plotting to kill the despotic Czar Alexander III, father of Nicholas II.
Yekaterinburg was renamed “Sverdlovsk” in Soviet times. On May 1, 1960, American recon pilot Francis G. Powers was shot down there by the newly developed A-2 surface-to-air missile. This was obviously symbolically planned: May 1 is the “Day of Labor” in Marxist countries, a holiday established by “the Wobblies,” the Industrial Workers of the World, founded in 1905.
Powers was probably lured over Sverdlovsk in violation of his assigned route. His photo target must have been Chelyabinsk, to spot nuclear missile production, and 150 miles to the south, which he passed over, before Sverdlovsk.
Beware of playing games with the Russians, chess fanatics of the world.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula