So if you watch or read any news you have heard about Russia! Russia! Russia! Russia!
So let’s dig into the sanctions, the current administration wants to prevent Russia for selling natural gas to Europe, all the while touting that it will create jobs for Americans and help American corporations. This is cronyism! They are using the power of government to help sell a product that we have too much of. This is not free market! Ask yourself this, how many Big Oil lobbyists are behind these sanctions? I say follow the money and you will see a pattern.
Europe receives all of their natural gas via pipelines the only way that we could sell them the quantities of natural gas they require is for them to build large multi billion ship receiving facilities. So the sanctions will not only punish Russia, it will also punish the European nations or worse yet the American tax payers because we will most likely finance the new receiving facilities. Tariffs and sanctions are only another form of tax they hurt the consumer no one else. I urge you to let your congress people know you appose these sanctions.
Joe Paschal,
White Sulphur Springs