The Democrat leadership developed the sham idea of Russian collusion by President Trump to cover up the corruption by President Obama and team.
President Obama used the Justice Department and intelligence people to spy on President Trump’s election team. President Obama fed President Nixon’s idea steroids. President Obama did what an eastern USA trained lawyer will do, used a bogus document to lie to a federal judge. Democrat lawyers are not as smart as they think they are.
Why did the Democrat party start the second impeachment investigation? Vice President Biden allegedly used the power of his office to have a Ukraine corruption investigation on his son Hunter dismissed. It seems Hunter Biden received large sums of money to be a figurehead on the board of a very corrupt company.
I wonder if ex-President Obama and ex-Vice President Biden will be the first ex-president and ex-vice president to do the perp walk?
Kevin Westie,
Great Falls