Sacrificing lives to prioritize wealth

There are two ways to look at President Trump’s announcement that he wants to reopen American businesses April 12.

Everyone wants to know how long this lasts, yet no one knows. For some this date means soon. For some this date means too soon.

All recognize the death toll will increase more rapidly as the spread gains momentum through greater exposure to possible carriers.

To men whose lives and principles are centered on fortune and power, this increased death toll does not matter. The economy, their fortunes, are their first priority. Your president has made his fortune his priority.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When Americans wanted health care they could not have without health insurance, his party ranted nonsense about death squads. Now he and his party are ready to sacrifice lives for fortunes. Or April 12 is just an arbitrary date. Interchangeable but effective in boosting the market, boosting fortunes.

Please look at this from all sides and decide what is most important to you: your fortunes or the lives of your family and friends, many people who would no longer exist as a part of your community.

Both lives and fortunes are at great risk in a global pandemic when fortunes become the first priority of your commander-in-chief.