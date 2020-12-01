Sad about state of political affairs in Montana

I don't often resort to somewhat trivial exclamations to express how I feel. But, politically, Montana has turned into such a deep, and bloody awful, red state that I have to do it.

OMG. From the governor on down, Montana is now in danger of being attacked and forever harmed by Greg Gianforte and all who act like him. Do they all believe, as he does, that humans ran with the dinosaurs? Do they all think that hard workers in Montana don't deserve a reasonable living wage, when Gianforte alone is worth over $300 million?

Suffice it to say that if I still lived in Missoula I would be very sad about the state of political affairs there. I would be very worried about the people, the environment and the wildlife all going on a downhill slide with rulings that could negatively affect all three for decades to come.

When I left Montana, to return to California — yes, California — I left with a heavy heart caused by old-school values that stood instead of changing for the better. I hope those who still live there fight harder than ever for ideas and ideals to save Montana from a Trumpian/Gianforte demise.

Susan Turmell,

Sugarloaf, California

