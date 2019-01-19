In Pasadena (“pass a downer,” as wags called it), a suburb of Los Angeles, I had many sad encounters with the drug culture.
One June day I met a sad, beautiful, slow-talking lady who was going by my flat on the sidewalk. I cooked up and fed her a lunch of chicken cacciatore and she wept when she saw my snapshots of the peaceful Mission Valley. She looked to be 40, but was prematurely aged 10 years. My roommate found her a safer place to live in Banning but a month later her drughead “boyfriend” brutally murdered her. How heartbreaking!
A punk who’d been placed in my art school ostensibly modeling for drawing sessions but really to sell cocaine to students, tossed me a wad of cocaine and he seemed crestfallen when I tossed it back.
At “Bob’s,” Bobs Big Boy Restaurant, the local hangout, a pathetic kid with a scrambled mind described how his big brothers took him on a ride around Las Vegas, coercing him to smoke “sherm stick,” joints coated with “angel dust,” PCP, a terrible mind-bender.
A border patrolman said that contraband comes in via tunnels with ends concealed in buildings. The border wall is to go 100 feet below ground level to prevent this. It’s worth the good ol’ Yankee try.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula