“These are sad and strange times” reads the headline in the Washington Post Wednesday morning. I could not agree more.
Donald Trump as a muscular, boxing-shorts-clad Rocky in a Nov. 27 tweet from his own Twitter account was pathetic and disgusting. Then the Trump War Room depicted him as Thanos, a murderous warlord from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” who plans to wipe out much of life in the universe, but when he snaps his fingers, several Democratic leaders are turned to dust.
If this is what is now considered political discourse, our country is in sad shape. Trump and those who support such pitiful and offensive displays only show how little respect they have for the country in which they are privileged to live, and which he was elected to represent.
I am sure he would like the Democrats and the impeachment to vanish, but he has perpetrated the deception, abuse of power and outright greed that brought us to this moment, and now he needs to man up (you know, like Rocky) and bear what will soon be his new title: Impeached.
Susan Max,
Alberton