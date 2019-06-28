{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I was saddened to learn recently that Perkins Restaurant is closing. They have graciously provided a wonderful meeting space for the Missoula Breakfast Forum Toastmasters Club — of which I am a member — for many years. Our club will miss meeting there; we have appreciated the friendly service of the employees, and the ample and easy parking.

Every week as I have walked through the restaurant at the end of a meeting, I have noticed many faces at the tables that have become familiar. Perkins has served as a daily meeting place for many locals, and it is for them that I am disappointed. Amenities that Perkins has offered, such as early breakfast hours, parking, its geographical location, a waitstaff that is attentive to customers, and a comfortable atmosphere wherein patrons can carry on a conversation and not have to compete with loud music, have created a setting that cannot be easily replaced. Perkins will be sorely missed by these patrons.

I wish the best to the employees of this restaurant, some of whom have worked there for as many as 15 years.

The closure of Perkins is a case of not fully appreciating what we have until it is gone.

Sonja Skovlin,

Missoula

