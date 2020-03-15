Saddened to read of Geary's passing

Truly saddened to read of the passing of Missoulian columnist Richard Geary. There are few writers I can say I faithfully followed nor appreciated as much as him and his exploits. He could make the most mundane interesting.

As a scribbler myself, I’d often considered wandering up to Helmville and hopefully buying his lunch and enjoying a tale firsthand. Like too many, it’s now an opportunity that will never happen.

I hope his new trail is not littered with rocks and he has many chances to help other critters in his path. RIP is not appropriate for Geary, as I know he’s looking for new challenges of which to make note. More appropriate is a hope his new trails are as creatively observed as those behind.

L. J. Martin,

Clinton

