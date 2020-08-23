Sales tax could be the solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic suggests the need for reopening the discussion of a sales tax in Montana. Here's why:

As the pandemic has slowed our economy and even shuttered some (tax-paying) businesses, governments continue on without missing a beat. Because they enjoy the substantial and reliable income flow from property taxes in Montana, there is no commensurate reduction in government activity during this trying time. If state and local governments relied more directly on sales tax revenue, they, like we citizens, would be forced to tighten their belts and curtail unneeded, unwanted or unnecessary services. Good balanced tax policy is a a three-legged stool ... with tax burdens evenly distributed among property, income and sales taxes.

Democrats in Montana have traditionally decried the sales tax as injurious to the working man and woman. In fact, it could be very democratic … the more you spend, the more you pay … (it has never been applied to essentials such as food or medicine). A broad-based sales tax that included services such as lawyers, accountants and Realtors fees would be much fairer. Also, relying so heavily on property taxes as we do in Montana adversely affects affordable housing. Landlords pass on their property tax burdens to their (low-income) tenants.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

