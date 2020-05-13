Sales will bring values to office

Sales will bring values to office

{{featured_button_text}}

During the last four legislative sessions, I have had the opportunity to work with and observe state Sen. Scott Sales. During the 2019 session, as speaker of the House, I worked directly with Senate President Sales in coordinating legislation through the Montana Legislature. Sales always represented the people of Montana with fairness, integrity, a willingness to listen and most importantly, he is a man of his word.

I am confident that Sales will bring these same values to the office of secretary of state.

Please join me in voting for Scott Sales for Montana secretary of state.

Rep. Greg Hertz,

House District 12,

House speaker,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blame Bullock
Letters

Blame Bullock

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Olszewski refuses to be bought
Letters

Olszewski refuses to be bought

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News