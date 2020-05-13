Sales will bring values to office

During the last four legislative sessions, I have had the opportunity to work with and observe state Sen. Scott Sales. During the 2019 session, as speaker of the House, I worked directly with Senate President Sales in coordinating legislation through the Montana Legislature. Sales always represented the people of Montana with fairness, integrity, a willingness to listen and most importantly, he is a man of his word.
I am confident that Sales will bring these same values to the office of secretary of state.
Please join me in voting for Scott Sales for Montana secretary of state.
Rep. Greg Hertz,
House District 12,
House speaker,
Polson
