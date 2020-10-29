Salomon has background, understanding and experience needed to serve

Simply, why I am supporting Dan Salomon for re-election to the Montana Senate in Senate District 47.

Salomon continues to serve the people of his district and the state of Montana with distinction. He has served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, vice chair of the House Business and Labor Committee, vice chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee on Education, and the Agriculture Committee.

The state budget is always the greatest issue facing the Legislature and will be a particularly unique challenge in the coming session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Salomon has the background, understanding and invaluable experience essential to moving Montana forward during these difficult times. His extensive agriculture and finance experience will be sorely needed as Montana recovers for the pandemic. This is no time to put inexperience in the Montana Senate.

Salomon has the support and endorsement of many agricultural groups, small and large business groups, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, many Montana natural resource organizations and the NRA. Montana needs Salomon’s extensive tried-and-tested expertise in the state Senate. He is clearly the best choice for Senate District 47.

Vote for Dan Salomon, Republican, for SD 47!