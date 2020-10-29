 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salomon has background, understanding and experience needed to serve

Salomon has background, understanding and experience needed to serve

{{featured_button_text}}

Simply, why I am supporting Dan Salomon for re-election to the Montana Senate in Senate District 47.

Salomon continues to serve the people of his district and the state of Montana with distinction. He has served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, vice chair of the House Business and Labor Committee, vice chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee on Education, and the Agriculture Committee.

The state budget is always the greatest issue facing the Legislature and will be a particularly unique challenge in the coming session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Salomon has the background, understanding and invaluable experience essential to moving Montana forward during these difficult times. His extensive agriculture and finance experience will be sorely needed as Montana recovers for the pandemic. This is no time to put inexperience in the Montana Senate.

Salomon has the support and endorsement of many agricultural groups, small and large business groups, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, many Montana natural resource organizations and the NRA. Montana needs Salomon’s extensive tried-and-tested expertise in the state Senate. He is clearly the best choice for Senate District 47.

Vote for Dan Salomon, Republican, for SD 47!

Michal Delgado,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News