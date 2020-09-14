 Skip to main content
Salomon has earned the right to return to Helena

Sen. Dan Salomon is a seasoned legislator with enough seniority in the Montana Senate to get things done for his constituents. This is an important fact in today’s term-limited legislature.

The senator has a proven voting record supporting both agriculture and business. This is evidenced by his “A” rating and being named the recipient of the Montana Farm Bureau Golden Windmill Award for supporting agriculture in both the 2017 and 2019 sessions. Salomon was also recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce as a “Champion of Business” during the 2019 session.

Senator Salomon has a proven record of working within the legislature to insure that his constituents are heard and represented. Vote to send Senator Dan Salomon back to Helena.

John Youngberg,

executive vice president,

Montana Farm Bureau,

Bozeman

