Salomon has earned the right to return to Helena

Sen. Dan Salomon is a seasoned legislator with enough seniority in the Montana Senate to get things done for his constituents. This is an important fact in today’s term-limited legislature.

The senator has a proven voting record supporting both agriculture and business. This is evidenced by his “A” rating and being named the recipient of the Montana Farm Bureau Golden Windmill Award for supporting agriculture in both the 2017 and 2019 sessions. Salomon was also recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce as a “Champion of Business” during the 2019 session.