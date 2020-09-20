Salomon has experience and wisdom

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a recently retired dairy farmer in Ravalli County and past president of the Montana Dairy Association. I am writing today to strongly encourage the voters in District 47 to send Daniel Salomon back to the Montana Senate.

Dan served in leadership positions on the Montana Dairy Association board of directors. In that setting, I witnessed Dan’s problem-solving abilities and was especially impressed with his honesty, integrity and his kind treatment of others, even those with whom he disagreed.

In the Montana Legislature, Dan has been very helpful and has represented well the interests of agriculture as a member of the Agriculture Committee.

Many folks do not realize that agriculture is Montana’s No. 1 industry. It is very important that there are folks in the Montana Senate that have the life experience to understand the issues and challenges facing agriculture and have wisdom about what the role of government should be in finding solutions. Dan has the experience, wisdom and drive needed to continue as Senator from District 47. I encourage your vote for Dan Salomon on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Tim Huls,

Corvallis

