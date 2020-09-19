Salomon honors, respects and supports veterans

I have known Senator Dan Salomon since his first Legislative Session in 2011. At that time, I was advocating for veterans and military issues and I found Dan to be incredibly supportive of our issues. Then freshman representative Salomon supported many of the issues that we brought forward. Issues such as streamlining overseas voting for deployed military members, protecting military affected areas, and establishing a veteran home loan program are issues that have served our military and veteran population for the past decade and will continue to serve for years to come. Senator Dan Salomon continues to this day to honor, respect, and support our Montana veterans and service members, as well as their families.