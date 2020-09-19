Salomon honors, respects and supports veterans

I have known Senator Dan Salomon since his first Legislative Session in 2011. At that time, I was advocating for veterans and military issues and I found Dan to be incredibly supportive of our issues. Then freshman representative Salomon supported many of the issues that we brought forward. Issues such as streamlining overseas voting for deployed military members, protecting military affected areas, and establishing a veteran home loan program are issues that have served our military and veteran population for the past decade and will continue to serve for years to come. Senator Dan Salomon continues to this day to honor, respect, and support our Montana veterans and service members, as well as their families.
But Senator Salomon has had a much larger impact for the voters of Senate District (SD) 47. He is an aggressive legislator who does not just occupy a seat in the Senate. Dan passed over a dozen bills during the 2019 Session improving education, lessening taxes, and revising agricultural related statutes, all to benefit constituents of his senate district.
It is with that in mind that I encourage you to cast your vote for Senator Dan Salomon, SD 47. He will continue to serve you well.
Roger Hagan,
Great Falls
