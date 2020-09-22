Salomon provides leadership in Senate

In the midst of the partisanship and game playing often seen in Helena, I noticed Senator Salomon stood apart from other legislators in two key ways. First, Senator Salomon is very approachable. I found him to be someone that is very easy to have a conversation with and who will listen to different ideas and points of view – which is a critical asset to have in a legislator. Second, Senator Salomon has a voting record that demonstrates without any question that he’s in Helena to do the right thing for his constituents and Montana, regardless of politics. We need more of this approach in our state and country if we want government that works for the people.