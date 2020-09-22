Salomon provides leadership in Senate

During the 2019 legislature, while I served in the Montana House of Representatives, I got to know Senator Dan Salomon from Ronan.
In the midst of the partisanship and game playing often seen in Helena, I noticed Senator Salomon stood apart from other legislators in two key ways. First, Senator Salomon is very approachable. I found him to be someone that is very easy to have a conversation with and who will listen to different ideas and points of view – which is a critical asset to have in a legislator. Second, Senator Salomon has a voting record that demonstrates without any question that he’s in Helena to do the right thing for his constituents and Montana, regardless of politics. We need more of this approach in our state and country if we want government that works for the people.
Senator Salomon distinguished himself at the legislature by being a strong advocate for Montana’s agriculture community and he was also named a Champion of Business by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for supporting our small businesses. Salomon also cast key votes in favor of the two biggest issues to come before the legislature this past session – the reauthorization of the Medicaid Expansion program that ensures the survival of our rural hospitals and protects healthcare coverage for thousands of Montanans, as well as a critical statewide infrastructure package that is benefiting communities, schools and irrigation projects across Montana.
I hope you’ll cast your vote in the General Election for Senator Dan Salomon, someone who truly puts his constituents and Big Sky Country first.
Rep. Joel Krautter,
HD 35, Sidney
