Salomon understands Montana's agriculture industry

Agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economic engine and our local communities. As an agriculture producer in the Bitterroot Valley, it is important to me that those elected to the Montana Legislature understand our values, our businesses, our property rights and the diverse nature of our state's agricultural industry.

Sen. Dan Salomon has repeatedly shown that he is a leader in the legislature and in agriculture. Senator Salomon is a true statesman who is willing and able to listen to differing viewpoints and work with all to reach solutions that are beneficial to his constituents and the citizens of the state of Montana.

In these times of uncertainty the political landscape is constantly shifting and it is important that agriculture continue to have experienced representation in the Montana Senate. I strongly urge you to vote for Dan Salomon. Salomon will continue to bring real solutions and real progress to the Montana Legislature.

David Lewis,

Big Creek Dairy,

Victor

